Global Impact on Moringa Products Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Insight

Global Covid-19 Impact on Moringa Products Market has been segregated, by Category, into Organic and Conventional. The conventional segment is expected to garner major share in the global moringa products market owing to the huge availability of conventional moringa products. However, the organic segment is anticipated to project a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising inclination of consumers towards organic products.

Moringa grows in the tropical and subtropical regions across the world. Moringa is high in nutrition due to the presence of a several essential phytochemicals in seeds, pods and leaves. Additionally, moringa is easily cultivable which leads to increasing usage of the plant in various applications. Moringa is enriched with phytosterols such as sitosterol, stigmasterol, and KAMPESTEROL, these molecules stimulate the mammary gland ducts to produce milk in lactating mothers.

Moringa is used to treat malnutrition in children younger than three years. Considering these factors, there is an increasing demand of moringa products in the market.

Global Covid-19 Impact on Moringa Products Market has been segregated, by application, into functional food & beverages, personal care, pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals, animal feed, and others. The pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals segment is projected to gain largest share in the global moringa products market due to the major application of moringa products in nutraceuticals.

The high antioxidant activity of moringa leaves categorize them as superfoods and play a vital role as a food supplement. However, the personal care segment is anticipated to grow with the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the significant growth of personal care and cosmetics sector.

Based on type, the global moringa products industry has been segmented into leaves & leaf powder, seeds & seed oil, and others.

The leaves & leaf powder segment is anticipated to gain the largest revenue share in the global moringa products market and shall maintain lead throughout the forecast period. Moringa leaves and leaf powder are being used in various applications such as pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, animal feed, and others due to the health benefits offered by the plant. This is a crucial determinant that is CATALYZING the growth of leaves & leaf powder segment in the global moringa products market. The same segment is expected to grow with the highest growth rate owing to the growth of end-use industries in which moringa leaves and leaf powder is used.

