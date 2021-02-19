Global Impact on Potato Chips Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Analysis

Global Covid-19 Impact on Potato Chips Market is growing substantially and is expected to capture a healthy CAGR and achieve million-dollar growth over the forecast period 2017-2024. The growth can be attributed to growth in the savory snacks market which is favoring the growth of the chips market. Growing demand for convenience food, changing eating habits, easy availability and affordability of potato chips are the primary drivers of the market.

Additionally, the introduction of newer flavors owing to increased demand for innovative varieties of flavors has resulted in a plethora of tastes and novel additions to the Covid-19 Impact on Potato Chips Market. Rise in demand for packaged and on-the-go-foods owing to hectic time schedules, the rise in disposable income, and the rise in young population who prefer potato chips and the introduction of attractive and smaller packages are augmenting the growth of the market.

Even though the Covid-19 Impact on Potato Chips Market is a lucrative one, it is not one without constraints. Price fluctuations in prices of raw materials, availability of potatoes due to crop failure and climatic changes, the threat from alternatives or healthier snack options are major factors impeding the market.

Potato chips contain partially hydrogenated fats, starch derivatives, blended solid fats, GMO, added colors or artificial flavors, and various emulsifiers which makes them quite unhealthy for increased consumption. Rising awareness regarding the ill effects of the use of potato chips and growing health consciousness among people have resulted in reduced consumption of potato chips which might hamper the growth of the market.

Major Key Players

The key players operating in the Potato Chips Industry include PepsiCo, Inc. (U.S.)., Snack-World Group (Germany), Diamond Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Lorenz BAHLSEN, Herr Foods Inc. (U.S.), and Intersnack Group (Germany).

Segmentation

Global Potato Chips Industry has been segmented based on flavor, product type, specialty food type, and distribution channel. By flavor, the market has been segmented into, barbecue, cheddar sour cream, salt pepper, classic potato chips, spicy jalapeno, cheese onions, and others. The salt pepper segment is most popular and is expanding significantly.

