Global Asperger Syndrome Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Asperger Syndrome Market Highlights:

The Asperger syndrome is a developmental disorder characterized by difficulties in social interaction and communication. Some of the common symptoms of the Asperger syndrome include repetitive behaviors, unusual preoccupations or rituals, limited range of interests, problems with social skills, communication difficulties, and coordination problems.

A number of factors such as the increasing technological advancements, rising government-sponsored awareness programs for autism, growing awareness about autistic spectrum disorder, increasing patient pool, unmet medical needs, enhancing regulatory framework, increasing government assistance, and rising funding and reimbursement are boosting the growth of the market.

However, side-effects associated with the drugs, strict FDA regulations, and poor healthcare system in the low- and middle-income countries may hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period.

It is estimated that the Asperger syndrome market is expected to grow at a CAGR 6.0% during the forecast period of 2017–2023.

Asperger Syndrome Market Research Report: By Diagnosis (DSM-IV, Differential Diagnosis, GADS, KADI, Childhood Asperger Syndrome Test), by Treatment (Speech-Language Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Medication), and by End-User – Global Forecast Till 2023

Intended Audience

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Government Research Institutes

Academic Institutes and Universities

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominates the Asperger syndrome market owing to the rising occurrence of autism spectrum disorder and related complications in this region and high healthcare expenditure. According to the data suggested by the Autism Society, more than 3.5 million Americans are living with an autism spectrum disorder. On considering the historical data, it is found that from the year 2000 to 2010, the prevalence of autism in the Americans has increased by 119.4 % i.e., 1 in 150 to 1 in 68. It is also reported that in the U.S. Autism services cost around USD 236-262 billion annually. Out of which, the majority of the cost is covered in adult services i.e. USD 175-196 billion compared to USD 61-66 billion for children.

Europe holds the second position in the Asperger syndrome market. The government support towards research and development and amendments in reimbursement policies in healthcare are expected to drive the European Asperger syndrome market. In Northern Ireland, around 2.5% of school children were identified with autism in 2017.

According to the Autism Society, around 1 in 100 people in the UK are expected to have an autistic spectrum disorder.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing Asperger syndrome market owing to a huge patient pool and development in the pharmaceutical sector. Healthcare expenditure is found to be boosting in various regions of Asia Pacific. As per the data suggested by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare during the year 2015–16, the total health expenditure was nearly USD 170.4 billion, i.e., 3.6% higher than the expenditure of 2014–2015.

The Middle East and Africa holds the lowest share of the global market due to slow development, lack of technical knowledge, and poor medical facilities.

Segmentation

The global Asperger Syndrome market is segmented by diagnosis, treatment, and end-user.

By diagnosis, the market is classified as DSM-IV, differential diagnosis, childhood Asperger syndrome test, Gilliam Asperger’s Disorder Scale (GADS), Krug Asperger’s Disorder Index (KADI), and others. The differential diagnosis is further classified as schizophrenia spectrum, personality disorders, nonverbal learning disorder, social anxiety disorder, Tourette syndrome, obsessive-compulsive disorder, major depressive disorder, pragmatic semantic disorder, stereotypic movement disorder, bipolar disorder, and others.

By treatment, the market is classified as parent education and training, social skills training, speech-language therapy, Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA), sensory integration/occupational therapy, and medication. The medication segment is further classified as antipsychotics, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, psychiatric agents, and others. The antipsychotics include risperidone, paliperidone, and aripiprazole. The selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors include fluvoxamine, fluoxetine, sertraline, paroxetine, citalopram, and escitalopram. The psychiatric agents include atomoxetine and guanfacine.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, drug stores, pharmacies, and others.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global Asperger syndrome market are Eli Lilly and Company’s, Shire, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Forest Laboratories, Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Company, Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., AstraZeneca, Allergan, Inc., and others.

