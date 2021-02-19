Global Body Temperature Monitor Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2013-2025

Summary

The global Body Temperature Monitor market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with CAGR xx% 2019-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major Application

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

3M

A&D Medical

Welch Allyn Inc.

Kaz Incorporation.

Exergen Corporation.

Mediaid Inc.

Terumo Corportion

Briggs Healthcare

American Diagnostic Corporation

Geratherm

Medtronic

LCR Hallcrest

Omron Healthcare

Sanomedics

Hicks Thermometers

Easywell Biomedical Inc.

Major applications as follows:

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Use

Major Type as follows:

Infrared Thermometer

Digital Thermometer

Mercury Thermometer

Temperature Trend Indicator

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

