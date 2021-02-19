Global Impact on Non-Dairy Cheese Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Overview

Global Covid-19 Impact on Non-Dairy Cheese Market is projected to grow at the CAGR of 7.70%. Non-Dairy Cheese market has witnessed substantial innovation in terms of new product launches along with research & development and collaboration. Also, the overall disposable income of the consumer is increasing over the past few years which in turn lead to surge in sales of non-dairy cheese during the forecast period.

With changing lifestyle and evolving dietary pattern, convenience food plays an important role in defining the consumers’ food choices in the modern world. The trend of consumption of convenience food began in western world and spread to other regions rapidly which in turn will positively influences the sales of non-dairy cheese market soon. There has been an increasing incident of lactose intolerance for those consumers are inclined to adopt plant-based milk product instead of the animal milk product which is directly proportionate to the sales of non-dairy cheese during the forecast period.

Cheese is derived from the processing of curd which is further ripened to give peculiar texture, flavor and aroma to the product. The production of cheese involves enzymatic and acid activities. The ageing of cheese gives the desired final product. Non-dairy Cheese are derived from plant based (soymilk, almond milk, coconut milk, rice milk). Covid-19 Impact on Non-Dairy Cheese Market is different from traditional regular cheese which is manufactured using dairy ingredients. Non-dairy cheese is prepared from plant-based milk and is from lactose and casein. Dairy-free food is considered lactose-free, but a product that is lactose-free is not necessarily dairy-free.

Non-Dairy Cheese Market Major Key Players

This report includes a study of strategies used in the Covid-19 Impact on Non-Dairy Cheese Market mergers and acquisitions in non-dairy cheese, multiple product launch by nondairy cheese market players. It further includes product portfolios and developments of leading major players which includes

The leading market players in the Global Covid-19 Impact on Non-Dairy Cheese Market primarily are DAIYA Foods Inc. (Canada), Galaxy Nutritional Foods, Inc. (U.S.), VIOLIFE Foods (Greece), Kite Hill Cheese (U.S.), Tofutti Brands Inc. (U.S.), Bute Island Foods Ltd (U.K.), Follow Your Heart (U.S.)

The market players have increased their level of investment in research to identify right formulation and to improve product functionality to capture lion’s share and create brand recognition in nondairy cheese market. Manufacturers indulge in maintaining transparency and allow food traceability to manage and mitigate risk and lowering the impact of recalls and lowering liability costs. The global nondairy cheese market is segmented based on source, application, product type, distribution channel and regions of Non-dairy cheese.

