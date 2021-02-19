Global Acute Coronary Syndrome Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020

Global Acute Coronary Syndrome Market Research Report by Type (Unstable Angina, Nstemi), by Diagnosis (Blood Tests, Imaging, Stress Test), Treatment (Medication, Surgery), End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers) – Global Forecast Till 2023

Market Highlights:

The increasing prevalence of coronary heart disease and diabetes and growing geriatric and obese population are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. However, factors such as lack of awareness, high therapeutic surgery cost, and low per capita healthcare expenditure in the middle and low-income countries are estimated to restrain the market growth during the projected period.

Segmentation

The global acute coronary syndrome market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into unstable angina, ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI), Non-ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction (NSTEMI), and others. On the basis of diagnosis, the market is categorized into blood tests, imaging, stress test, and others. The imaging segment is sub-segmented into Myocardial Perfusion Imaging (MPI), Computerized Tomography (CT) angiogram, echocardiogram, coronary angiogram, and others. On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into medication, surgery, and others. The medication segment is sub-segmented into thrombolytics, nitroglycerin, antiplatelet drugs, beta blockers, statins, surgery, and others. The antiplatelet drugs segment is further segmented into aspirin, clopidogrel, prasugrel, and others. The beta blockers segment is further segmented into metoprolol, nadolol, and others. The statins segment is further segment into atorvastatin, simvastatin, and others. The surgery segment is sub-segmented into angioplasty and stenting, coronary bypass surgery, and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, academic institutes, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominates the global acute coronary syndrome market. Factors such as the rising prevalence of coronary heart disease and presence of a well-developed healthcare sector within the region are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing healthcare expenditure and presence of market players such as AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., and others within the regional boundaries boost the market growth. Europe stands second in the global acute coronary syndrome market. This can be attributed to the increasing availability of funds for research, a huge patient population, and a well-developed healthcare sector within Europe. Moreover, growing geriatric and obese population boosts the market growth.

Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region. The presence of developing economies, huge patient population, rising healthcare expenditure, and a rapidly developing healthcare sector drive the market growth within the region. On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa has the least share in the global acute coronary syndrome market due to the low per capita healthcare expenditure and stringent government policies, especially within the African region. It is estimated that the Middle East holds a majority of the market within the Middle Eastern and African region.

Intended Audience

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnological Institutes

Government and Private Laboratories

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Medical Research Laboratories

Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

The report for Global market by Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes past and estimated future market size with respect to value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides detail information about and strategies used by top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Key Players

The key players for the global acute coronary syndrome market are Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), AbbVie Inc. (U.S.), AstraZeneca (U.K), Amgen Inc. (U.S.), Bayer AG (Germany), DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED. (Japan), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (U.K), Sanofi (Paris), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), and others.

