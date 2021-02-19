Global Angina Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Treatment (Lifestyle, Medications, Angioplasty, and Stenting), End-Users (Hospital & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Academic Institutes)–Forecast Till 2023

Market Highlights

The rising prevalence of angina and coronary heart diseases, growing healthcare expenditure, and increasing geriatric and obese population are expected to drive the global angina market, during the forecast period. However, low per capita healthcare expenditure and high cost for therapeutic procedures such as coronary bypass surgery restraints the market growth.

The report for Global market by Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes past and estimated future market size with respect to value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides detail information about and strategies used by top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5748

Segmentation

The global angina market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into angina pectoris, unstable angina, prinzmetal angina, and others. On the basis of diagnosis, the market is categorized into imaging, blood test, stress test, and others. The imaging segment is sub-segmented into electrocardiogram, chest X-ray, cardiac computerized tomography scan, cardiac MRI, and others. The blood test segment is sub-segmented into cholesterol test, low-density lipoprotein test, triglycerides test, and others. On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into lifestyle changes, medications, angioplasty and stenting, coronary bypass surgery, and others. The medication segment is sub-segmented into aspirin, clot-preventing drugs, statins, ranolazine, and others. The clot-preventing drugs segment is further segmented into clopidogrel, prasugrel, and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, academic institutes, and others.

ALSO READ:https://rohitmedicaldeviceresearch.blogspot.com/2020/10/global-angina-market-growth-drivers.html

Regional Analysis

America dominates the global angina market. This can be attributed to the presence of a well-developed healthcare sector and a huge patient population for coronary heart diseases. Additionally, key players such as Merck & Co., Inc. and Baxter within the region fuel the market growth. Europe stands second in the global market for angina. Availability of funds for research, growing number of obese and patient population, and the presence of developed economies such as France, Italy, and Germany within the region are the major drivers for the market growth within the region. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region, owing to the presence of developing economies such as India and China and a developing healthcare sector. Moreover, factors such as rising healthcare expenditure and favorable government policies are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. The Middle East and Africa hold the least share in the market. This can be attributed to the presence of poor economies, stringent government policies, and low per capita healthcare expenditure, especially within the African region. A majority of the market of the region is held by the Middle East.

ALSO READ:http://industryresearchnews.over-blog.com/2020/10/global-angina-market-by-types-technology-advancements-global-market-share-future-trends.html

Intended Audience

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnological Institutes

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Medical Research Laboratories

Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

Key Players

Some of the major market players in the global angina market are Anthera (U.S.), Taxus Cardium (U.S.), Astellas Pharma (Japan), Sanofi (France), Bayer AG (Germany), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited (India), Huya Bioscience International (U.S.), Viromed Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Baxter (U.S.), and others.

TOC:

Report Prologue 2. Market Introduction 2.1 Definition 2.2 Scope of the Study 2.2.1 Research Objective 2.2.2 Assumptions 2.2.3 Limitations 3. Research Methodology 3.1 Introduction 3.2 Primary Research 3.3 Secondary research 3.4 Market Size Estimation TOC…Continued ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/cryotherapy-and-cryosurgery-market-2021–worldwide-analysis-competitive-landscape-business-opportunity-future-scope-rising-demand-by-top-vendors-2021-02-05

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/direct-thermal-labels-market-size-growth-insights-types-end-users-compatitive-analysis-and-forecast-by-2026-top-key-players-technicode-avery-dennison-3m-company-am-labels-ltd-resource-label-group-thermal-label-warehouse-llc-brady-2021-01-12

https://thedailychronicle.in/