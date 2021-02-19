Global Impact on Agarwood Essential Oil Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Overview

The application base of agarwood essential oil is expanding fast. The manufacturers are leveraging the rarity of the raw materials for expensively pricing the oil without affecting the demand adversely. The agarwood, also known as aloeswood, is mostly used for the production of incense and perfumes.

Agarwood essential oil is also used by the end user industries for producing soaps, cosmetics, personal care items, therapeutics, etc. The increasing demand for Covid-19 Impact on Agarwood Essential Oil Market as an ingredient in the production process of varied industry verticals will fuel the market growth of agarwood essential oil over the assessment period.

Agarwood essential oil, also, has high medicinal value and is extensively used by Ayurvedic practitioners which is one of the key drivers of agarwood essential oil market growth and expansion. Among all the other species, AQUILARIA species is the most popular one with a significant contribution towards accelerated revenue generation.

As the raw materials are rare to find, technological advancements have been witnessed to augment the cultivation of agarwood. The plantation of agarwood has been introduced and re-introduced in countries such as Sri Lanka, Malaysia, etc. which will catalyze the revenue created from the Global Covid-19 Impact on Agarwood Essential Oil Market. Techniques have also been implemented to improve stimulation of agarwood production for enhanced quality of the oil produced which will favor the market growth and expansion.

Major Key Players Analysis

The Key Players profiled by MRFR in its latest report for an accurate market forecast include JI’AN ZHONGXIANG Natural Plants Co., Ltd, Shaanxi GUANJIE Technology Co., Ltd., Xi’an Natural Field Bio-Technique Co., Ltd., DAUPER SA, Hoang GIANG Agarwood Company Limited, Amarnath Exports, and, Maruti Natural Fragrances among others. The top-notch players strengthen their footholds in the market by strategizing initiatives such as scientific methods of cultivation, adoption of technology to enhance quality, product developments, etc.

