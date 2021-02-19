Global Caviar Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

Market Insight

Global Covid-19 Impact on Caviar Market is the salted eggs of more than 25 fish species which mainly contents beluga, SEVRUGA and OSETRA. It is mainly obtained from sturgeon caught in the Caspian SEAAN and it is considered as expensive, but after the collapse and vanishing of the Soviet Empire, the stocks came dangerously close to extinction due to uncontrolled fishing of local fishermen just to survive. Now the price of caviar are even higher and likely to continue in upcoming years. Russian Beluga type has emerged as the most prized caviar compare available in the market. Large caviar farms around the world are found in Italy, Israel, France, the US and Uruguay.

Caviar is mainly obtained from Sturgeon fish caught in the Caspian Sea and it is considered expensive, but after the collapse and vanishing of the Soviet Empire, the stocks came dangerously close to extinction due to uncontrolled fishing of local fishermen just to survive. Now the prices of caviar are even higher and likely to continue increasing in the upcoming years. Russian Beluga caviar is hailed as the most prized caviar compared to other caviar types available in the market. Large caviar farms around the world are found in Italy, Israel, France, the US, and Uruguay.

Major Key Players

Majority of the players in the Covid-19 Impact on Caviar Market are concentrated in the Europe region in terms of supply; however, caviar is in more demand in the Asia and North America region. To get edge over the competitors, the companies are focusing onto increasing the production capacity of high-quality caviar. Introduction of vegan caviar by few companies will change the market dynamics in the upcoming years.

The key players profiled in the Caviar Industry are as SEPEHR Dad Caviar GMBH (Germany), DELICATESSEN SNAILEX S.R.O. (Czech Republic), AMANGUL TULBERGEN (Istanbul), The Caviar Co. (U.S.), CAVIAR BLANC (Portugal), LABEYRIE (France), and VODNY MIR (Ukraine) among many others.

Latest Industry Updates

Dec 2017: The demand of vegan caviar made from seaweed is increased in North America region especially in developed countries like U.S. and Canada.

Nov 2017: POLIJANA is Croatia’s largest freshwater fish company is going to increase its production capacity. POLIJANA is famous for production of beluga caviar.

Nov 2017: The Department of Environment sent out an advisory Tuesday alerting people that they cannot import caviar to Cayman without arranging for the appropriate CITES permit. All importers or traders in products affected by the CITES regulations must be registered with the Department of Commerce and Investment when renewing their Trade and Business License.

Nov 2017: Iran caviar exports decrease, output expected to rise. More than 557 kilograms of caviar worth over $1.37 million were exported from Iran during the seven months to Oct. 22, registering a 9% and 6.6% decline in weight and value respectively compared with the similar period of last year, figures released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration showed. The declining sturgeon population and the ban on their fishing have also caused a downtrend in Iran’s caviar exports.

