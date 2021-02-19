Global Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2015-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Aircraft Refurbishing market is accounted for $3.7 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $5.8 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2015 to 2022. Increasing requirement for huge business, VIP aircraft and advancements in technologies are the key factors fueling the demand for aircraft refurbishing market growth. Increasing demand for revamp and maintenance will boost the growth of global aircraft refurbishing market. The factors such as growing freighter conversions, increasing redesign of greener aircrafts and new airplanes (A-380 and B-787) are some of the major drivers boosting the market growth. However, rising prices of raw materials and declining demand for older/refurbished parts or aircrafts are the major restraints for this market. Increasing demand of VIP refurbished jets will remain as a biggest opportunity for the aircraft refurbishing market over the forecast period.

Narrow body aircraft segment has accounted for the largest market share of more than 45% owing to increasing passenger traffic, which has resulted in the extended seat capacity within an aircraft. North America dominated the global market and accounted for largest share of more than 40%. The following factors such as development of networks within Central America and Caribbean regions, growing incidence of passenger traffic and simultaneous growth in low cost carriers are the factors favoring the market growth in this region.

Some of the key players in this market include EADS Sogerma, Sell GmbH, Recaro Aircraft, Seating GmbH & Co. KG, FACC AG, Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Nordam Interiors & Structures Division, Rockwell Collins Inc., PPG Aerospace, Thales S.A., Zodiac Aerospace, Jamco America, Inc., Boeing Company – CDG, Diehl Aero Systems Holding GmbH, Satcom1, TIMCO Aviation Service Inc., STG Aerospace Ltd., Panasonic Avionics Corporation,, Honeywell International, United Technology Corporation (UTC) and B/E Aerospace.

Application Covered

Very Large Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Commercial Aviation Aircrafts Windows & Windshields

Narrow Body Aircraft

VIP Aircrafts

Type covered

VIP Cabin Refurbishing

Passenger—To—Freighter(P-2-F)

Commercial Cabin Refurbishing(C-C-R)

Fittings Covered

Passenger Seats

Retrofit

IFEC System

Regions Covered

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

