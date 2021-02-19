Global Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2026.

Hardware Security Modules (HSM) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hardware Security Modules (HSM) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Hardware Security Modules (HSM) market is segmented into
LAN Based
PCle Based
USB Based
The segment of PCle based holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 47%.
Segment by Application, the Hardware Security Modules (HSM) market is segmented into
BFSI
Government
General Enterprise
Manufacturing
Other
The BFSI holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 47% of the market share.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Market Share Analysis
Hardware Security Modules (HSM) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Hardware Security Modules (HSM) product introduction, recent developments, Hardware Security Modules (HSM) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Thales
Gemalto
Utimaco
Entrust Datacard
ATOS SE
Cavium
Ultra Electronics
Synopsys, Inc
exceet Secure Solutions GmbH
Futurex
Yubico
