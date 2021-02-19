Global Wi-Fi Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2026.

Wi-Fi is technology for radio wireless local area networking of devices based on the IEEE 802.11 standards.

Several factors, such as the proliferation of mobile devices (smartphones, tablets, and laptops) leading to the rapid adoption of IoT and BYOD within enterprises, are driving the Wi-Fi market. The adoption of Wi-Fi solutions and services is high in verticals, such as education, retail, hospitality, government, and sports and leisure; and this is expected to boost the growth of the overall market.

In 2018, the global Wi-Fi market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

ALSO READ: https://murphyshockeylaw.net/uncategorized/2086668/global-mobile-device-accessories-market-size-shape-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-2019/

This report focuses on the global Wi-Fi status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Wi-Fi development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco

Aruba Networks

Ruckus Wireless

Juniper Networks

Ericsson

Panasonic

Huawei

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Netgear

Aerohive Networks

Riverbed

ALSO READ: https://soccernurds.com/uncategorized/1646016/global-mobile-device-accessories-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-forecast-2019/

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

High-density Wi-Fi

Enterprise-class Wi-Fi

Market segment by Application, split into

Education

Healthcare

Retail

Transportation

Government

Manufacturing

Hospitality

Sports and Leisure

ALSO READ: https://neighborwebsj.com/uncategorized/2668972/global-mobile-device-accessories-market-research-report-forecast-2019/

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

ALSO READ: https://reviewindependent.com/uncategorized/1185705/global-mobile-device-accessories-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2019/

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Wi-Fi status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Wi-Fi development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

ALSO READ: https://thedailychronicle.in/news/2876698/global-mobile-device-accessories-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-forecast-2019/

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wi-Fi are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://thedailychronicle.in/