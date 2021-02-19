Global Roofing Estimating Software Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2026.

Roofing Estimating Software Market
In 2018, the global Roofing Estimating Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Roofing Estimating Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Roofing Estimating Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The Key Players Covered In This Study
Tenderfield
Oracle
Buildertrend
PlanSwift
STACK Estimating
UDA Technologies
Contractor Workzone
Raken
On Center Software
Sage
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Roofing Estimating Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Roofing Estimating Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Roofing Estimating Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
