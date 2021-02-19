Global Alpha Bisabolol Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2025

Global Alpha Bisabolol Market is estimated to be valued at USD 27,048.4 Thousand by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.60%.

The global market growth is mainly driven by the growing cosmetic industry across the globe and regulations associated with synthetically derived cosmetics. The growth of the cosmetics market is significantly attributed to the limitless diversity of consumer aspirations, the introduction of new products, and the increasing disposable income of the growing middle-class population. Likewise, the growing popularity of natural cosmetics in developing countries is estimated to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the global market.

ALSO READ : https://reviewindependent.com/uncategorized/1207818/global-object-storage-software-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026/

However, the declining supply of Candeia oi,l due to the regulations imposed by the Brazilian government and Forest Stewardship Council to protect the Candeia tree species is expected to be the challenging factor for the market players.

Also, the availability of substitutes to alpha-bisabolol might affect market growth during the review period.

Segment Analysis

ALSO READ : https://thedailychronicle.in/news/2907031/global-object-storage-software-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2026/

The global market has been segmented on the basis of purity, application, and region. On the basis of purity, the global market has been divided into > 95% and < 96%. The > 95% purity segment accounted for a larger market share in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.78% during the review period. Of the various grades of high-purity alpha-bisabolol mentioned above, 99% purity alpha-bisabolol is widely used. The demand for high-purity alpha-bisabolol is increasing in the manufacturing of cosmetic products as it exhibits excellent properties such as anti-irritant and anti-inflammatory. The <95% segment mainly includes 93%, 87%, 85%, and >75% grades of purity. These grades are less preferred as compared to high-purity grades of alpha-bisabolol as high-purity alpha-bisabolol enhances the performance of the end products.

Based on the application, the market has been segmented into skincare, oral hygiene products, and others. The skincare segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The skincare segment includes various skin care products such as after-sun products, cleansers, whitening creams, anti-pigmented spot products, dark spot remover essences, age-induced spot removers, baby skincare products, and anti-aging products. Alpha-bisabolol is mainly used in cosmetic formulations of sun care products and products used for sensitive skin. The oral hygiene products segment accounted for around 12.6% share of the global alpha-bisabolol market in 2018. The others were the second-largest segment in 2018. The other segment is projected to register a CAGR of 4.38% during the forecast period.

ALSO READ : https://soccernurds.com/uncategorized/1719492/global-object-storage-software-market-research-report-2026/

Regional Analysis

The Global Alpha Bisabolol Market, by region, has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

As per MRFR analysis, the market in Europe held the largest market share of 36 % with a market value of USD 7,156.8 Thousand in 2018 and is expected to register 4.66% CAGR during the review period. The market growth can be attributed to the surge in demand for organic cosmetics & personal care products coupled with increasing regulations overuse of cosmetics made using chemical ingredients. The market in North America accounted for the second-largest share in 2018 and is expected to register 4.49% CAGR during the review period. The market in Asia-Pacific was valued at USD 4,194.7 thousand in 2018 and is expected to grow at 5.05% CAGR during the review period. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to register a growth rate of 4.03% and 3.73% respectively during the forecast period.

ALSO READ : https://murphyshockeylaw.net/uncategorized/2265925/global-object-storage-software-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020/

Market Players

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes BASF SE (Germany), Beijing Brilliance Bio (China), Biocosmethic (France), Clariant (Switzerland), MORRE-TEC Industries (US), Symrise (Germany), TRI-K Industries, Inc. (the US), Atina Ativos Naturais Ltd (Brazil), Vantage Specialty Chemicals (US), Citroleo Group (Brazil), and Sasol Performance Chemicals (South Africa) as the Key Players in the Global Alpha Bisabolol Market.

Key Findings of the Study

The Global Alpha Bisabolol Market is projected to reach over USD 27,048.4 Thousand by 2025 at a 4.6% CAGR during the review period of 2019 to 2025.

Europe accounted for the largest market share, with Germany being the major contributor to the growth of the market, followed by France.

The skin care segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the review period.

ALSO READ : https://neighborwebsj.com/uncategorized/3012150/global-object-storage-software-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2020/

https://thedailychronicle.in/