Global Construction Equipment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Construction Equipment market is expected to grow from $140.21 billion in 2015 to reach $228.74 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 7.2%. Raising infrastructural activities around the globe, steady economic growth, and increasing investment activities from governments are the major factors fostering the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, rising population & rapid urbanization are the factors favouring the market growth. However, fluctuating construction material costs, environmental issues are hindering the market growth.

ALSO READ – https://lionlowdown.com/uncategorized/1137090/global-building-automation-software-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2025/

By industry, public works & rail road segment commands the global market due to increasing investments from governments to develop infrastructure in their countries. By application, earth moving segment is anticipated to be a largest segment during the forecast period. Asia pacific is expected to dominate the global market with a higher CAGR over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to raising population & rapid urbanization, raising demand for better transportation and infrastructure.

ALSO READ – https://thedailychronicle.in/news/2846086/global-building-automation-software-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2020-2025/

Some of the key players in global construction equipment market include AB Volvo, Atlas Copco AB, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd., Gemin Equipment and Rentals (GEAR), Guangxi Liugong Machinery, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited, Kobe Steel Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr Group, Manitou Americas, Sany Heavy Industry, and Shantui Construction Machinery.

ALSO READ – https://murphyshockeylaw.net/uncategorized/1464362/global-building-automation-software-market-research-report-2020-2025/

Solutions Covered:

Service

o Maintenance

o Rental

Product

ALSO READ – https://jumbonews.co.uk/uncategorised/1369860/global-building-automation-software-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2025/

Equipment Types Covered:

Backhoe Loader

Crawler Excavator

Crawler Loader

Crawler Dozer

RTLT-Telescopic

RTLT-Masted

Articulated Dump Truck

Asphalt Finisher

Motor Scraper

Motor Grader

Mini Excavators

Rigid Dump Truck

Skid-Steer Loader

Wheeled Loader >80 HP

Wheeled Loader <80 HP

Wheeled Excavator

ALSO READ – https://neighborwebsj.com/uncategorized/1830682/global-building-automation-software-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2020-2025/

Applications Covered:

Recycling & Waste Management

Lifting & Material Handling

Excavation & Mining

Tunneling

Earthmoving

Material Handling

Concrete & Road Construction

Transportation

Other Applications

Industries Covered:

Forestry & Agricultural

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Public Works & Rail Road

Mining

Military

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

https://thedailychronicle.in/