Global Energy Drinks Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

Market Synopsis

Global Energy Drinks Industry 2020 is poised to witness significant growth over a substantial CAGR over the review period.

Various factors are expected to fuel the growth of the energy drinks industry. Energetic beverages are motivated by growing health issues, such as obesity and perception of personal looks in all customer classes. The growth of the global energy drinks industry is being positively influenced by growing product marketing across mainstream outlets, niche retailers, and supermarkets & hypermarkets. In recent years, the number of wellness clubs and fitness centres has seen a steady growth across the world.

In certain countries with a growing share of the young population, this growth is due to increasing health consciousness and changing demographic factors. The development of such establishments is expected to provide manufacturers of energy drinks with more opportunities.

Competitive Dashboard

Some of the major players profiled in the Global Energy Drinks Industry are Coca-Cola Company (U.S.), Taisho Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. (Japan), Rockstar, Inc. (U.S.), PepsiCo. Inc (U.S.), Monster Beverages Corporation (U.S.), Red Bull GmbH. (Australia), Amway Corporation (U.S), Arizona Beverages (U.S.), Lucozade (U.K), and Living Essentials LLC (U.S.).

Segmentation

The global Energy Drinks Industry is segmented into type, packaging, and distribution channel

By type, it is segmented into non-alcoholic and alcoholic. During the projected period, the non-alcoholic category is projected to account for the substantial market share of the overall market for energy drinks. During the forecast period, however, the alcoholic segment is expected to show healthy rise.

Regional Analysis

Global Energy Drinks Industry is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Europe is projected to have a large Energy Drinks Industry share across all the regions in 2020, and the trend is expected to continue during the 2020-2023 forecast period. Various reasons are contributing to the rise of the energy drinks industry in Europe, including raising awareness of wellness, nutrition, preventive health care and the increasing geriatric and obese population. In recent years, developments have been observed in the health club and spa sector, affected by growing competition and customer demand. More people are motivated to attend fitness clubs because of an unhealthy and exhausting lifestyle, thus adding to the market for energy drinks.

During the projected period, Asia-Pacific is forecast to grow at a fast rate. Improving the quality of living and raising consciousness about health are the major factors driving development in this area.

NOTE: Our Team of Researchers are Studying Covid19 and its Impact on Various Industry Verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid19 Footprints for Better Analysis of Market and Industries. Cordially get in Touch for More Details.

