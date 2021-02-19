Commercial HVAC Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact forecast year

The global Commercial HVAC market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Commercial HVAC volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Commercial HVAC market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Commercial HVAC in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Commercial HVAC manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Carrier
Daikin Industries
Ingersoll-Rand
Johnson Controls
LG
AB Electrolux
Bosch Thermotechnik
Fujitsu
GD Midea
Gree Electric Appliances
Haier
Hitachi
Lennox International
Nortek
Paloma Industries
Samsung
Siemens
Vaillant Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Air Conditioner
Heating Pumps
Ventilation
Pool Heating
Segment by Application
Commercial Heating
Commercial Ventilation
Commercial AC
Other