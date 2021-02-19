Global Beer Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

Market Analysis

Market Research Future (MRFR) assessed the beer market 2020 through the review period between 2020 and 2023. Continuous innovations to satiate the changing demands of consumers for beverages is observed to underpin the expansion of the beer industry in the review period. As per MRFR assessment, the beer industry can expand at high CAGR to generate a substantial revenue in the analysis period. Covid-19 analysis on the beer market is offered along with the report. Insights that are explained in Covid-19 beer market analysis promises to offer valuable insights to investors to assist them in rational decision making.

The introduction of modern equipment and technologies for the management of raw material and in the production of flavoured beer to meet the rising demand can support the beer industry expansion. Organizations are shifting their focus on creating work culture that can support rapid launch of new products to maintain pace with contenders

Key Players

Bison Brewing Co. (U.S.), Asher Brewing Co. (U.S.), Eel River Brewing Co. (U.S.), Butte Creek Brewing Co. (U.S.), Laurelwood Public House and Brewery (U.S.), HOPWORKS Urban Brewery (U.S.), and Pisgah Brewing Co. (U.S.) are some reputed names in the Global Beer Industry that are listed by MRFR.

Market Segment

The segment assessment of the global Beer Industry is done by ingredients, type, and packaging.

The type-based segments of the global beer industry are lager, ale, and stouts & porters among others. The lager beer segment can secure the largest share of the global market across the assessment period. The increase in consumer base for innovative beer, such as ale beer, can support the beer market rise.

The ingredient-based segments of the global beer industry are yeast, malt, hops, and enzymes among others. The hops segment can dominate the market, following the malt segment as the ingredients used for their manufacturing are obtained easily.

Regional Analysis

Trends and factors that can impact the global beer market are elaborated in the report. Europe, North America, APAC, and the Rest of the World (RoW) are regions that are studied for the market progress. In North America, the beer market can retain its hegemony through the analysis period, reveals MRFR regional evaluation. The rich culture for beer consumption in North America, likely to be led by the US, can support the market expansion. In the Asia Pacific region, the beer market can expand with high CAGR through the emerging economies, such as India, Japan and ASEAN countries.

