Global Dehydrated Fruits and Vegetables Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) expects the Dehydrated Fruits and Vegetables Industry 2020 to touch UDS 38 Bn by 2023, crossing the valuation of USD 22.34 Bn it had reached in 2016. These figures indicate that the market holds the potential to achieve a decent CAGR of 7.95 percent over the assessment period (between 2020 and 2023). We will provide covid-19 impact analysis with the report, offering an in-depth review following the coronavirus disease outbreak.

Top Boosters and Deterrents

Partnerships, acquisitions and product launches are some of the top favored strategies employed by the reputed firms to stay relevant in the global industry. For instance, in August 2020, Naughty Fruit, manufacturers of dehydrated fruits, launched Kickstarter, with the aim to boost boosting their all-natural snacks range. All the Kickstarter products are dairy and gluten free, and contain no preservatives, additives, artificial ingredients or sweeteners.

Competitive Dashboard

Eminent firms in the worldwide Dehydrated Fruits and Vegetables Industry that are striving to gain a higher position armed with various growth strategies include ACTIVZ LLC (U.S.), SAIPRO Biotech Private Limited (India), Baobab Foods, LLC (U.S.), Milne MICRODRIED (U.S), Paradise Fruits Solutions GMBH & Co. (Germany), FUTURECEUTICALS Inc. (U.S.), DMH Ingredients (U.S.), KANEGRADE Limited (U.K), NUTRADRY (Australia), HERBAFOOD Ingredients GmbH (Germany), to mention a few.

Market Segmentation

Global Dehydrated Fruits and Vegetables Industry has been considered for type and form, in the MRFR study.

The key types studied in the MRFR report include fruits and vegetables. The fruits category is presumed to take the lead in the near future, headed by segments like cherries, apples, apricots, pineapple, bananas, and others. Among these, apricots enjoy the highest demand in the market, and the segment can expand a rate of 8.06 percent over the conjectured period. The vegetable segment has been categorized as tomato, onions, garlic, mushrooms, and others.

Regional Study

The regional study of the global Dehydrated Fruits and Vegetables Industry covers Asia Pacific or APAC, Europe, Latin America, MEA/Middle East & Africa and North America.

North America could stay at the top in the global Dehydrated Fruits and Vegetables Industry throughout the conjectured timeline and can hit a solid USD 12.32 billion by 2023-end. Over the given period, the North American market can also expect to attain a CAGR of 7.69%, with the said growth being motivated by the surge in technological innovations and the strong presence of several world-renowned manufacturers in the region.

The APAC market can observe an accelerated growth between 2020 and 2023 during, thanks to the well-developed agriculture industry and the soaring demand for nutrition-rich food items.

NOTE: Our Team of Researchers are Studying Covid19 and its Impact on Various Industry Verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid19 Footprints for Better Analysis of Market and Industries. Cordially get in Touch for More Details.

