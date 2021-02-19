Global Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Non-opioid Analgesic Patch status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Non-opioid Analgesic Patch development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
GlaxoSmithKline Plc
Pfizer, Inc.
Teikoku Seiyaku Co., Ltd.
Mylan N.V.
Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co.,Inc
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc
Endo International plc
Allergan
Teh Seng Pharmaceutical Mfg
IBSA Institut Biochimque SA
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Lidocaine Patches
Diclofenac Patches
Methyl Salicylate Patches
Capsaicin Patches
Ketoprofen Patches
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospital Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
Independent Pharmacies & Drug Stores
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
