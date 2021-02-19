Global Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market is accounted for $4.05 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $13.59 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2015 to 2022. MFA technology plays a significant role as it helps to meet legislative compliances, security needs, inter border security requirements. Some of the major drivers in this market include rise of E-commerce sector, growing number of online transactions, network security threats and legislative compliances. However, data security and MFA usage service time are some restraints anticipated to decrease the market growth.

Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment contributed a largest market share during the forecast period owing to growing need for secure identification and verification techniques. By geography, North America commanded the largest market share due to plenty IT infrastructures and more financial institutions & companies in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in this market include Hid Global Corporation, Vasco Data Security International, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., RSA Security Llc., 3M Company, Safran SA, Cross Match Technologies, Inc, Suprema, Inc., CA Technologies, Gemalto NV, NEC Corporation, SecurStar, MitoKen Solutions Pvt Ltd, Swivel Secure and Deepnet Security.

Models Covered:

Two-Factor Authentication Model

o One Time Password With Pin

o Two-Factor Biometric Technology

o Smart Card With Biometric Technology

o Biometric Technology With Pin

o Smart Card With Pin

Multi-Factor With Three-Factor Authentication

o Three-Factor Biometric Technology

o Smart Card With Two-Factor Biometric Technologies

o Pin With Two-Factor Biometric Technologies

o Smart Card With Pin and Biometric Technology

Multi-Factor With Four-Factor Authentication

Multi-Factor With Five-Factor Authentication

Applications Covered:

Government

Healthcare

Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI)

Travel & Immigration

Consumer Electronics

Defense

Commercial Security

Other Applications

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

