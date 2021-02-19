Opacifiers Market Industry Size, Growth Opportunities, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2023

Overview:

The global opacifiers market has been segmented by type, application, and region.

By product, the global opacifiers market has been segmented into titanium dioxide, opaque polymers, zircon, zinc oxide, cerium oxide, antimony trioxide, tin oxide, and arsenic trioxide. Among these, the titanium dioxide is the leading segment owing to its extensive use as whitener, scattering visible light resulting in opaque color and creates reflective and bright quality when applied to a surface. Additionally, it is used as a thickener and pigment for creams and sunscreen products owing to its transparent and UV absorption characteristics.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into paints & coatings, plastics, ceramics, paper, personal care, inks, fibers, home care, glass, and others. The paints & coatings segment accounted for a major market share in 2017 on account of the high demand for paints & coatings in major end-use industries such as aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer electronics, marine, and ship-building.

Regional Analysis

Regionally, the global market has been segmented into five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The market in Asia-Pacific dominated the global opacifiers market in 2017 due to the high demand for paints & coatings in automotive, aerospace, construction, and marine industries. The rapid industrialization and urbanization in the region are the primary factor affecting the growth of the Opacifiers market.

The demand from the paints & coationgs, aerospace, defence, consumer goods, and electronics industries is driving the market in the North Ameican region.

European market is primarily driven by the high demand for paints & coatings in automotive industries in countries such as Germany, UK, France, and Italy.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the manufacturers operating in the global opacifiers market are DowDuPont (US), Arkema (France), Ashland (US), TAYCA (Japan), The Chemours Company (US), Tronox Limited (US), KRONOS Worldwide, Inc. (US), CRISTAL (Saudi Arabia), Alkane Resources Ltd (Australia), En-Tech Polymer.Co.,Ltd (South Korea), and Venator Materials PLC (UK).

