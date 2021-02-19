Global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fiber To The Home (FTTH) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
China Telecom.
China Mobile Ltd.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&T Inc.
Vodafone Group plc
Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corporation
Softbank Group Corp.
Deutsche Telekom AG
Telefonica S.A.
America Movil
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Less than 50 Mbps
50 to 100 Mbps
100 Mbps to 1 Gbps
1 Gbps to 10 Gbps
Market segment by Application, split into
Internet TV
VoIP
Interactive Gaming
VPN on Broadband
Virtual Private LAN Service
Remote Education
Smart Home Application
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
