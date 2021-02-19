Global Medicinal Mushroom Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

Market Insight

The structural tailwinds in the Food & Beverage Industry are blowing like a gale out of the global economy. The global medicinal mushroom market 2020 size is now estimated to reach at 7,246,936 tons and is expected to grow at 12.60 percent per annum over the next six years from 2020-2023—states Market Research Future (MRFR). In this report, MRFR is also regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market at a global level.

Medicinal Mushroom Market Drivers

MRFR finds in research that mounting awareness about the health benefits of medicinal mushrooms is working as a prime driver for the escalation of the global medicinal mushrooms market. Chaga, Cordyceps, reishi, turkey tail, and shiitake are common medicinal mushroom types that are being extensively used worldwide. The medicinal mushrooms are microscopic fungi that are gaining popularity for its health-promoting abilities.

Medicinal mushrooms are a rich basis of proteins, amino acids, and vitamins. The growing use of these mushrooms in the treatment of seasonal allergies, common cold, inflammations, asthma, and bronchitis are estimated to facilitate in escalating the sales of the global medicinal mushrooms market in the future timeframe.

Top Vendors

The list of top players in the Global Medicinal Mushrooms Industry includes Monaghan Mushrooms (England), BONDUELLE SA (France), The MUSHROOM Company (U.S.), AGRO Dutch Industries Ltd. (India), BANKEN Champignons (the Netherlands), DELFTREE Mushroom Company (U.S.), SCELTA Mushrooms BV (the Netherlands), Hughes Mushrooms (U.K) and Weikfield (India).

Segment Review

By the segment of type, shiitake mushroom is leading the market and might hold the lion’s share of 59.26%. Rising awareness of sky-scraping nutritional and medical benefits of shiitake mushroom includes bone-building, improved cardiovascular health, healing chromosome damage caused by anti-cancer treatments, improved digestion, and others is boosting the application of shiitake mushroom in various industries.

Regional Framework

The Asia Pacific is leading the market in the use of fresh medicinal mushrooms. The key reason for this ascendancy is the towering consumption of medicinal mushrooms in several countries, specifically China and India. This aside, the mounting use of these products in the cosmetics industry is also projected to boost the demand avenues in the Asia Pacific medicinal mushrooms market in the years ahead.

NOTE: Our Team of Researchers are Studying Covid19 and its Impact on Various Industry Verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid19 Footprints for Better Analysis of Market and Industries. Cordially get in Touch for More Details.

