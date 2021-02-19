Global Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Schneider Electric Se

Siemens AG

Endress+Hauser AG

General Electric Co.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corp

Cisco Systems Inc

National Instruments Corporation

Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. Kg

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Human-Machine Interface (HMI)

Advanced Process Control

Safety Automation

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Market segment by Application, split into

Onshore

Offshore

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

