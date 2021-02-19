Global IoT Analytics Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

The surge in demand for real-time monitoring and distribution of data is projected to motivate the market for IoT analytics globally. The market is estimated to develop exponentially as a result of the long term effect of the ongoing COVID -19 analysis.

The upsurge in connected IoT devices is estimated to direct the development of the IoT analytics market 2020. The ICT industry reports are produced by Market Research Future, which highlights market options for expansion. A USD, 58.4 billion revenue level, is forecasted by 2025, with the support of a 30.9% CAGR.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional assessment has been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The analysis of the IoT analytics market is likely to develop at a noteworthy rate all through the forecast period. The market in the North American region is anticipated to direct the IoT analytics market all through the forecast period owing to the existence of different industries, such as manufacturing, healthcare & life sciences, retail and e-commerce, and telecommunications & IT. Besides, the region also has an intense infrastructure, which consists of smart homes and smart factories, which permits companies to expand new solutions and technology for its compatibility with the IoT analytics. The businesses and factories in the region are employing IoT analytics to perk up their working efficiency and resolve the issues connected to any system in real-time, which lifts the general productivity of the work.

Segmentation:

The segmental study of the IoT analytics market has been segmented into analytics type, deployment, component, organization size, application, and industry vertical. The component-based segmentation of the IoT analytics market has been bifurcated into software and services. The deployment based segmentation of the IoT analytics market comprises of on-premise and on-cloud. Based on analytics type, the IoT analytics market has been segmented into prescriptive analytics, descriptive analytics, and predictive analytics. On the basis of organization sizes, the IoT analytics market has been split into SMEs and large enterprises. The application basis of segmenting the IoT analytics market has been segmented into predictive maintenance & asset management, energy management, inventory management, security and emergency management, infrastructure management, sales & customer management, and remote monitoring. Based on the industry verticals, the IoT analytics market has been segmented into government & defense, telecommunications & IT, retail & e-commerce, healthcare & life sciences, energy & utilities, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, and others.

Competitive Analysis

The expansion of the market has currently come close to a standstill with government agencies and trade bodies, introducing a stimulus to pick up the pace of development in the global market. Current disequilibrium in the market forces has led to the market players adopting a more cautious approach to growth and development strategies. The planning and forecasting for human capital in the market is estimated to be a crucial area for focus in the years ahead. Advances in production style and technologies are estimated to gain precedence in the coming years as areas of innovation. The support provided by regulations is estimated to stave off the effects of the downturn considerably in the coming period. The recalibration of the supply chain is estimated to be another area for market expansion in the upcoming period. The currency inflow is estimated to be restricted in the upcoming period, which may create further problems for the overall market growth.

The well-known companies active in the IoT Analytics market are Microsoft Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), SAP SE (Germany), PTC Inc. (US), Dell Technologies Inc. (US), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Google LLC (US), Greenwave Systems (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Cisco Systems Inc. (US), HPE Company (US), IBM Corporation (US), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Teradata Corporation (US), Salesforce.com, Inc. (US), Siemens AG (Germany), and Mnubo (Canada).

