Global Mixed Reality Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Mixed Reality Market is accounted for $28.34 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $1374.29 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 74.1% from 2015 to 2022. Mixed reality medical education and research projects in the European region will provide immense growth opportunity for the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, growing internet connectivity, immense development of hardware & software component for reality technologies and growing access for head mount display (HMD) devices in sports, gaming and entertainment industries are the reasons behind the favourable market growth. However, limited battery life and graphical content creation are the major hurdles in the market.

Entertainment sector is witnessing extraordinary growth in the market. North America is expected to lead the global market over the forecast period while Asia pacific is anticipated as the fastest growing market due to increasing access to mixed reality solutions which provides real time situational images captured by existing smart devices.

Some of the major companies listed in this market include Sulon Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Magic Leap, Inc., EON Reality, Inc., Canon, Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, Meta Company, Layar B.V., Daqri, Llc, Atheer, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd., HTC Corporation, Facebook Inc., Recon Instruments, Inc. and Infinity Augmented Reality.

Device Types Covered:

Head Mounted Display (Wireless)

Head-Mounted Display (Wired)

Components Covered:

Software

Hardware

o Power Units

o Semiconductor Components

o Sensors

o Proximity Sensors

o Accelerometer

o Gyroscope

o Magnetometer

o Other Hardware Components

Applications Covered:

Medical

o Visualization of CT Scans

o Surgery

o Simulation Training

Consumer

o Gaming

o Entertainment

Industrial Application

Aerospace & Defence

Entertainment

Ecommerce & Retail

Other Applications

o Sports

o Education

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

