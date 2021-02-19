Covid-19 Impact On Sparkling Water Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Market Analysis

Global Sparkling Water Market has been segregated, by packaging type, into bottles, cans and others. In terms of packaging material, cans draw the most demand in the tonic water market. Ease of consumption and high durability is the major reason for the growth of this segment. Based on category, the global sparkling water industry has been segmented into plain and flavoured. Among the both, plain sparkling water is projecting to dominate the market.

However, flavored sparkling water is forecasted to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The demand for flavored sparkling water is high in developing countries like China, India and Brazil.

Growing consumption of bottled water rich in minerals such as potassium, sodium, and magnesium, is supporting the growth of Covid-19 Impact On Sparkling Water Market. Moreover, efforts by manufacturers towards product innovation followed by product promotion is boosting the growth of the market. Attractive and convenient packaging of the product is also having a positive impact on the growth of the market. All these factors are projected to contribute to the growth of sparkling water market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

global Covid-19 Impact On Sparkling Water Market has also been classified, by distribution channel, as store-based and non-store based. The store-based distribution channel has been further divided into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, and others. Among the both store-based distribution channel is witnessed to be dominating the market. Ease of product availability and consumer preference towards store-based channel is supporting the growth. However, non-store-based distribution channel is projected to expand at a higher pace over the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Global Covid-19 Impact On Sparkling Water Market are GEROLSTEINER BRUNNEN GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Mountain Valley Spring Company, LLC (US), Tempo Beverage Ltd (Israel), Reignwood Group (China), Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), Dr Pepper Snapple Group (US), PepsiCo, Inc. (US), The Coca-Cola Company (US), COTT Corporation (Canada), Crystal Geyser Water Company (US) and A.G. BARR p.l.c. (UK)

Industry Segmentation

Global Sparkling Water Market has been segmented based on category, packaging type, distribution channel, and region.

By category, the global sparkling water market has been classified as plain and flavored.

Based on packaging type, the global sparkling water industry has been divided into bottles, cans and others.

Global Sparkling Water Market has also been segregated, based on distribution channel, into store-based, non-store based. The store-based distribution channel has been further divided into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, and others.

Global Sparkling Water Market has been studied about four key regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The North American sparkling water market has further been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The European sparkling water market has been classified as the Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, and the rest of Europe. The sparkling water market in Asia-Pacific has been divided into China, India, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The sparkling water market in the rest of the world has been segmented into South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the global Sparkling Water Market has been segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. Europe is dominating the market followed by North America. Presence of major key players in North America and continuous product innovation in terms of new flavors and packaging is propelling the growth of sparkling market in this region. High inclination of consumers towards functional beverages in the Europe is driving the market for sparkling water in this region.

The sparkling water market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow rapidly due to the increasing awareness about the benefits of sparkling water. Changing lifestyle followed by increasing demand for healthy beverage among the population in developing countries is majorly contributing to the growth of this market in Asia-Pacific. Also, Asia-Pacific region has several mountain springs through which natural sparkling water is obtained which is rich in minerals. Latin America is also expected to witness moderate growth over the estimated period.

