Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Data Center Liquid Cooling market is estimated at $0.64 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $3.56 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 27.7% from 2015 to 2022. Rising need for eco-friendly solutions and increasing density of server rack are the key drivers fueling the market growth. High maintenance cost and specialized infrastructure requirements are the factors hampering the market. Employment of cooling technology in any harsh environment is the opportunity for the market.

ALSO READ – https://neighborwebsj.com/uncategorized/1815652/global-management-consulting-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2018-2026/

In liquid cooling type, indirect liquid cooling holds the largest market share due to its transition property and direct liquid cooling is anticipated to grow at higher CAGR during forecast period owing to its cost efficient property and can be used for various types of data centers. In service segment installation and deployment accounted for the largest market share whereas service and maintenance is expected to have the largest share during forecast period. In 2015, North America accounted for the highest market share as compared to other regions. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a higher CAGR and is anticipated to account for the highest market share during forecast period because of increase in data centers and high adoption rate in this region. Demand from developing countries in this region is one of the key drivers for the Asia Pacific region to move with highest CAGR during forecast period.

ALSO READ – https://jumbonews.co.uk/uncategorised/1363680/global-management-consulting-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2018-2026/

Some of the key players in the market include IBM, Green Data Center LLP, Climaveneta

Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg., Midas Green Technologies, LLC, Airedale Air Conditioning, Emerson Electric Co., Allied Control Ltd., Asetek, STULZ, Horizon Computing Solutions, Green Revolution Cooling Inc., Data Aire and Schneider Electric SE.

ALSO READ – https://reviewindependent.com/uncategorized/1007333/global-management-consulting-market-research-report-2018-2026/

Data Center Types Covered:

Small Enterprises

Midsized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

ALSO READ – https://farmingsector.co.uk/uncategorized/1119166/global-management-consulting-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2018-2026/

Liquid Cooling Type Covered:

Direct Liquid Cooling

o Two-Phase Immersion Cooling

o Single-Phase Immersion Cooling

Indirect Liquid Cooling

o RoW-Based Liquid Cooling

o Rack-Based Liquid Cooling

ALSO READ – https://lionlowdown.com/uncategorized/1136839/global-management-consulting-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2018-2026/

Products Covered:

Cooling towers

Air conditioners

Economizers

Chillers

Other Products

Services Covered:

Support and Maintenance

Installation and Deployment

Design and Consulting

Applications Covered:

Liquid immersion cooling technique

Chilled water-based cooling technique

Industries Covered:

Government and Defense

Manufacturing

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Research and Academic

Energy

IT and Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Other Industries

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

https://thedailychronicle.in/