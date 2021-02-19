Global Adhesion Promoter Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2019-2025

The adhesion promoter market was valued at USD 3.12 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period, 2019–2025. Adhesion promoters, also known as coupling agents, are the chemicals that act at the interface between an organic polymer and an inorganic surface to enhance adhesion between the two materials. It works in either of the three ways, that is, as a primer between the substrate and coatings, as a primer between coatings layers, or as an additive in the formulation of paint & coatings, polymers, inks, and rubbers, among others.

Adhesion promoters are beneficial for low surface energy products and in extremely high and low-temperature environments. Various types of adhesion promoters commonly available in the market are silanes, maleic anhydride, chlorinated polyolefins, and titanate & zirconate.

Market Segmentation

The global adhesion promoter market is segmented based on form, type, application, end-use industry, and region.

Based on the form, the global adhesion promoter market is segmented into liquid form and spray form. Spray forms of adhesion promoter are expected to show rising demand in automotive, construction, and aerospace industry owing to its ease of handling over the forecast period.

Based on the type, the global adhesion promoter market is segmented into silanes, maleic anhydride, chlorinated polyolefins, titanate & zirconate, and others. Silanes are expected to lead the global adhesion promoter market under type category due to growing application in paints & coatings, rubber, and plastic & composites. However, maleic anhydride is also expected to show rising demand during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Based on the application, the global adhesion promoter market is segmented into plastic & composite, paints & coatings, ink, rubber, metals, glass, and others. Plastic and composites are expected to drive the global adhesion promoter market under application category due to growing use in the construction industry.

Based on the end-user industry, the global adhesion promoter market is segmented into construction, automotive, aerospace, paints & coating, packaging, and others. The construction industry is expected to have the major end-use application of adhesion promoter and is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

Regional Analysis

The Adhesion Promoter Market is spanned across five regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to be the major market for an adhesion promoter, followed by Europe due to growing demand from the construction and automotive industry. The Middle East & Africa is expected to show rising demand for adhesion promoters due to growing construction industry. North America is expected to show the steady demand for adhesion promoter over the forecast period. Latin America is expected to show a moderate growth due to the ongoing constructions activities in Brazil and Mexico.

