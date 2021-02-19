Global Telecom IT Services Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2015-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Telecom IT services market is estimated to be $80.3 billion in 2015 growing at a CAGR of 23.6% is poised to reach $353.9 billion by 2022. Growing need to stay competent and increasing financial pressures faced by the telecom operators are the key factors driving the telecom IT services market. Huge capital costs needed for IT services and frequently varying government regulations are restraining the market.

North America is estimated to be the largest market while Europe and Asia-Pacific are anticipated to witness improved market traction, during the forecast period. Integration of the latest infrastructure with the available operating infrastructure is a challenge to the industry. Pressure from rising costs, falling profits and extensive competition are some of the factors that have forced telecom operators to arrive at the IT service providers to optimize their business processes.

Some of the key players in global telecom IT services market are Capgemini, Accenture, Cognizant, IBM, Oracle, Amdocs, Huawei, Alcatel-Lucent, Ericsson and HP.

End User’s Covered:

Small scale businesses

Large scale enterprises

Type of Deployment Covered:

On-premises

Cloud

Solutions Covered:

Enterprise Mobility

Supply Chain Management

Mobile Commerce

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Network Management

Operational Support System (OSS)/ Business Support System(BSS) Solutions

E- commerce

Other Solutions

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

