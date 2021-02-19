Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers market is expected to grow from $3.12 billion in 2015 to reach $7.66 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 13.7%. Increased consciousness and strict government regulations towards environment policies are favoring the market growth. In addition, volatility in crude oil prices is driving the manufacturers to adopt bioplastics & biopolymers as a substitute to raw material, which is the key factor fueling the market growth. On the other hand, performance issues and high price of bioplastics are limiting the market growth.

ALSO READ – https://pinstripeempireny.com/uncategorized/1150091/global-roasted-snack-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026/

In 2015, Bio-PET segment commands the global bioplastics & biopolymers market and is projected to continue its domination over the forecast period. It is attributed to its similar properties of petroleum based PET, which is appropriate for all applications. The Packaging sector leads the market globally with the biggest market share and is expected to grow with a high CAGR during the forecast period. It is driven by booming market for eco-friendly packaging. Europe is anticipated to hold the largest share in global market due to its huge distribution network of bioplastics & biopolymers.

ALSO READ – https://primefeed.in/news/5494282/global-roasted-snack-market-research-report-2026/

Some of the key players in global bioplastics & biopolymers market include Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Biome Technologies PLC, Bio-On S.P.A, Braskem S.A., Cargill incorporated, Corbion NV, E. I. DU Pont De Nemours And Company, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Metabolix, INC, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, NatureWorks LLC, Novamont S.p.A., Plantic Technologies Ltd., Solvay SA, and Toray Industries.

ALSO READ – https://neighborwebsj.com/uncategorized/1807204/global-roasted-snack-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2026/

Material Types Covered:

Bio Polyethylene (Bio-PE)

Biodegradable Polyester

Poly Hydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate (Bio-PET)

Biodegradable Starch Blends

Poly Lactic Acid (PLA)

Regenerated Cellulose

Other Material Types

ALSO READ – https://jumbonews.co.uk/uncategorised/1360890/global-roasted-snack-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026/

Applications Covered:

Agriculture

Automotive

Bottles

Consumer Products

Packaging

Textiles

Other Applications

ALSO READ – https://murphyshockeylaw.net/uncategorized/1453031/global-roasted-snack-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2026/

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

https://thedailychronicle.in/