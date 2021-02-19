Global Cloud Computing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2015-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Cloud Computing Market is accounted for $103.35 billion in 2015 and is poised to reach $512.81 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 25.7% during the forecast period. The factors that are influencing the market growth include, on demand scalability, business continuity, agility and cost savings where as factors such as security, compliance, interoperability, and privacy are inhibiting the growth of cloud computing market.

ALSO READ – https://pinstripeempireny.com/uncategorized/1150085/global-q-fever-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026/

SaaS is the largest segment of cloud computing market. Hybrid cloud will have the utmost adoption rate and compound annual growth rate in the intermediate term. Amazon, one of the top public cloud providers has decreased the cost of its public cloud services around 40 times in the last six years alone owing to the rising rivalry and virtuous cycle.

ALSO READ – https://primefeed.in/news/5494255/global-q-fever-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2020-2026/

Some of the key players in the global cloud computing market are Amazon.Com, Google, IBM, Sap Ag, CA Technologies, HP, Microsoft, Oracle, Cisco Systems, Yahoo! Inc., Dell Inc., ENKI, Hewlett-Packard Development Company Layered Technologies Inc., and Novell Inc.,

ALSO READ – https://farmingsector.co.uk/uncategorized/1119010/global-q-fever-market-research-report-2020-2026/

Services covered:

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Infrastructure as Service (IaaS)

ALSO READ – https://neighborwebsj.com/uncategorized/1806874/global-q-fever-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2026/

Deployment type covered:

Private cloud

Public cloud

Hybrid Cloud

ALSO READ – https://jumbonews.co.uk/uncategorised/1360799/global-roasted-snack-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2026/

Regions covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

https://thedailychronicle.in/