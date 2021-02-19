Biomedical Textiles Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

The global market for Biomedical Textiles has a chance to attain improved CAGR between 2019 to 2023, as mentioned by Market Research Future (MRFR) in their detailed report on the same.

Biomedical textiles can be defined as textiles designed for specific purposes in the biological environments. The performance depends on the compatibility of it with biological cells, tissue, and fluids. Biomedical textiles are supposed to be non-carcinogenic, non-toxic, non-allergic, sterilized, biocompatible, chemically inert, flexible, high strength, and of high durability. Its use in the medical industry, in segments like neurology, ophthalmology, dentistry, cardiology, general surgery & treatment, orthopedics, and others can inspire better growth in the coming days.

Biomedical textiles find wide-scale application in products like implantable products, non-implantable products, healthcare & hygiene products, and extracorporeal devices. These healthcare & hygiene products are designed to safeguard healthcare professionals and patients from diverse types of contamination from blood & other infection fluids. It can also include products like surgical drapes, surgical clothing, sanitary napkins, beddings, adult incontinence products, baby diapers, and others. Better technologies and increased population would also control better growth for the market. But the high cost involved in the research and development sector can restrain the market growth.

Biomedical Textiles Market Segmentation

The global market report covering biomedical textiles can be segmented by fabric type, fiber type, application, and product type. These segments and their insights regarding data that covers volume and value can influence the global market notably.

By fiber type, the global biomedical textiles market can be segmented into non-biodegradable fiber and biodegradable fiber. The non-biodegradable fiber segment has segments covering polyethylene, polypropylene, polyamide, polyester, polytetrafluoroethylene, polyurethane, and others. The biodegradable fiber covers segments like collagen, chitin, cotton, viscose rayon, and others.

By fabric type, the global biomedical textiles industry can be segmented into the woven, hollow fabric, knitted & braided fabrics, non-woven, and others.

By product type, the global market for biomedical textiles can be segmented into implantable products, non-implantable products, healthcare & hygiene products, and extracorporeal devices. The healthcare & hygiene products can be segmented into surgical drapes, surgical clothing, sanitary napkins, beddings, adult incontinence products, baby diapers, and others. The non-implantable products can be segmented into wound care dressings, bandages, gauze, plasters, and others. The implantable products can be segmented into soft tissue implants (ligament implant and hernia repair), surgical sutures, hard tissue implants (dental implant and orthopedic implant), cardiovascular implants (heart valve and vascular graft), and others. The extracorporeal devices can be segmented into the liver, artificial kidney, and lungs.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific market has shown considerable growth in 2017 and can provide ample support to the whole market in the coming years. The market is expected to gain significant bolstering from the massive population this region has. The market would also gain from the various healthcare facilities that are getting developed due to the increasing permeation of various procedures initiated by emerging economies of the region. This massive population is registering a hike in the number of chronic diseases that can influence the intake of the market as well. Increasing government funding for the segment can make sure that the market gains better mileage in the coming years.

North America and Europe are regions with great potential to thrive in the coming years. These markets would be backed by regional infrastructures and continuous flow of investment.People in the region are well-versed with the methods use in the biomedical textiles owing to which its inclusion in the healthcare sector would be easier.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market for biomedical textile is all set to gain from the market report made by MRFR. The report carries detailed profiling of companies that have impacted the market and can ensure better growth possibilities with their latest moves. These companies are Secant Group, LLC (U.S.), SWICOFIL AG (Switzerland), 3M (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Meister & Cie AG (Switzerland), Confluent Medical Technologies (U.S.), Smith & Nephew (UK), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.), Elkem Silicones (Norway), Cardinal Health. (U.S.), Medline Industries, Inc (India), Integra LifeSciences Corporation. (U.S.), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), BSN medical. (Germany), and ATEX TECHNOLOGIES (U.S.).

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of market and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

