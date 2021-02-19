Global Aloe Vera Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2026.

Aloe vera is a succulent plant species of the genus Aloe. An evergreen perennial, it originates from the Arabian Peninsula but grows wild in tropical climates around the world and is cultivated for agricultural and medicinal uses. The species is also used for decorative purposes and grows successfully indoors as a potted plant.

Scope of the Report:

Germany is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 23% in 2017. Following Germany, Benelux is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 12%.

Market competition is intense. Forever Living Products, Evergreen, Aloecorp, Terry Lab, Houssy etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry

The worldwide market for Aloe Vera is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Aloe Vera in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Forever Living Products

Evergreen

Aloecorp

Terry Lab

Houssy

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe Vera Powder

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food

Beverage

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Aloe Vera product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Aloe Vera, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Aloe Vera in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Aloe Vera competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Aloe Vera breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Aloe Vera market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Aloe Vera sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

