Global Basmati Rice Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2026.

“Basmati is a variety of long, slender-grained aromatic rice which is traditionally from the Indian subcontinent.
Basmati rice has a typical pandan-like (Pandanus amaryllifolius leaf) flavour caused by the aroma compound 2-acetyl-1-pyrroline. Basmati grains contain about 0.09 ppm of this aromatic chemical compound naturally, a level that is about 12 times more than non-basmati rice varieties, giving basmati its distinctive spicy fragrance and flavour. This natural aroma is also found in cheese, fruits and other cereals. It is a flavoring agent approved in the United States and Europe, and is used in bakery products for aroma.”
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Basmati Rice in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
LT Foods
Amira Nature Foods
Best Foods
KRBL Limited
Kohinoor Rice
Aeroplane Rice
Tilda Basmati Rice
Amar Singh Chawal Wala
Hanuman Rice Mills
Adani Wilmar
Galaxy Rice Mill
Dunar Foods
Sungold
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Indian Basmati Rice
Pakistani Basmati Rice
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Direct Edible
Deep Processing
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Basmati Rice market.
Chapter 1, to describe Basmati Rice Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Basmati Rice, with sales, revenue, and price of Basmati Rice, in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Basmati Rice, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;
Chapter 12, Basmati Rice market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Basmati Rice sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source
