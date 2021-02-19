Global Microcarriers Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The Global Microcarrier Market is anticipated to hold a market value of USD 1.18 billion with an estimated CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. A microcarrier is a support matrix allowing the growth of adherent cells. The microcarrier system provides high cell yields without having to resort to bulky equipment and tedious methodology.

ALSO READ :https://neighborwebsj.com/uncategorized/2798527/global-proteomics-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021/

The rise in the use of microcarrier technology for various cell-based applications, coupled with the advantages of the microcarrier system such as its support for high yield of cells, facilitation of polarization and differentiation of cells, and lower risk of contamination are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the rapid growth of the biologics industry also fuels the growth of this market. On the other hand, strict regulatory framework, and limitation in production of high-density cell culture may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

ALSO READ :https://murphyshockeylaw.net/uncategorized/2157453/global-proteomics-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021/

The global microcarrier market is currently dominated by many market players. These players are engaged in new product launches and strategic collaborations to strengthen its market position. For instance, in March 2018, Danaher announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Integrated DNA Technologies, a privately-held provider of high-value consumables for genomics applications in next generation sequencing, synthetic biology, molecular biology, gene editing and molecular diagnostics.

Regional Analysis:

The market in the Americas is expected to dominate the global Microcarrier market during the forecast period owing to the increasing incidence of cancer and other chronic diseases, a well-developed healthcare sector and growing number of venture capital investments. According to data published by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 1,633,390 new cases of cancer were reported in the year 2015, and 595,919 people died of cancer in the United States in the same year. The European market is expected to be the second-largest due to government funding and support of the healthcare sector coupled with the strategic expansion of biopharmaceutical companies in this region. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing during the

ALSO READ :https://soccernurds.com/uncategorized/1677081/global-proteomics-market-research-report-2021/

assessment period owing to growing disposable income and rising demand for cell-based vaccines. The market in the Middle East and Africa is likely to account for the smallest share of the global microcarrier market. The market growth in this region can be attributed to the growing government initiatives.

Segmentation:

The global microcarriers market has been segmented into product type, application, and end-user.The market, on the basis of type, has been segmented into equipment, and consumables.The market, based on equipment, has been segmented into bioreactors, culture vessels, cell counters, filtration systems, and other equipment.The market, based on consumables, has been sub-segmented into media, reagents, and microcarrier beads.The market, based on media, has been further segmented into serum-based media, serum-free media, and other media.

The market, based on microcarrier beads, has been sub-segmented into cationic microcarriers, collagen-coated microcarriers, protein-coated microcarriers, and other microcarrier beads.The market, on the basis of application, has been further segmented into vaccine manufacturing, cell therapy, biologics manufacturing, and other applications.The market, on the basis of end-user, has been further segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research institutes, and contract research organizations.

ALSO READ :https://thedailychronicle.in/news/2889936/global-proteomics-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021/

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global microcarrier market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Lonza, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Corning Incorporated, Sartorius AG, Danaher, Merck KGaA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Eppendorf AG and HiMedia Laboratories.

ALSO READ :https://reviewindependent.com/uncategorized/1195027/global-proteomics-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2021/

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://thedailychronicle.in/