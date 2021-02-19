Global Anti Lock Braking System (ABS) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Anti Lock Braking System (ABS) Market is accounted for $22.51 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $42.16 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2015 to 2022. ABS market is attributed with several benefits such as abridged tier wear, constant braking and compact braking distance. The key factors that drive the growth of the market include rising number of auto collision, enlarged safety awareness, improving technical advancements and strict rules related to safety. However, high cost of maintenance and more safety standard ratings are reflecting the market growth.

By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period due to complete automotive volume and growing diffusion rate for ABS and ECS technologies. China is projected to dominate the APAC ABS market owing to augmented road accidents and rules & regulation imposed by government in installing ABS system.

Some of the key vendors in this market include Robert Bosch GMBH, TRW Automotive, Denso Corporation, Hyundai Mobis, Autoliv Inc., Delphi Automotive Plc, Contenental Ag, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Haldex AB, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Jiaozuo, Nissin Kogyo Co., Hyundai Mobis Co., ADVICS Co., Ltd. and Zhejiang Wangxiang.

Sub System Types Covered:

Hydraulic Unit

Electronic Control Unit

Sensor

Vehicle Types Covered:

Motor Cycles

Passenger Cars

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Components Covered:

Controllers

Pumps

Valves

Speed Sensors

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

