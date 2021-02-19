Global 3D Printing Technology Market Research Report 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global 3D Printing Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D Printing Technology development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Stratasys

Arcam AB

3D Systems

Protolabs

Materialise

ExOne GmbH

EOS GmbH

SLM Solutions

Concept Laser

Ultimaker

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Metal

Polymer

Ceramics

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Aerospace

Education

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global 3D Printing Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the 3D Printing Technology development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 3D Printing Technology are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

