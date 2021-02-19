Global Engine Mounts and Engine Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Engine Mounts and Engine market is expected to grow from $62.36 billion in 2015 to reach $97.45 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 6.58%. The rising demand for comfort vehicles and high power engine cars, growing demand for high quality natural rubber, with high load transport capability engines are the factors driving the automotive engine market. Increasing demand for engine downsizing with high engine power and fuel efficiency is a key movement in the global engine mounts and engine market. However, the rising demand for electric vehicles and high R&D expenses incurred when developing complex technologies will probably hold back the expansion of the market.

The passenger car segment is expected to lead the global automotive engine mounts and engine market. The LCV engine mounts market, in terms of revenue is projected to rise at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America are estimated to be the major markets for automotive engines due to the rising vehicle manufacturers and the increasing demand for high-power, high-torque engines for the racing and luxury segments.

Some of the key players in global market include Cooper-Standard Cummins Inc, Fiat S.P.A, Hutchinson SA, Hyundai Motor Company, Mahle GmbH, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Scania AB, Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd, Trelleborg AB.

Vehicle Types Covered:

HCV (Heavy Commercial Vehicles)

LCV (Light Commercial Vehicle)

Passenger Cars

Two-Wheelers

Engine Types Covered:

V8 Engine

V6 Engine

L6 Engine

L4 Engine

Fuel Types Covered:

Gasoline

Diesel

Natural Gas

Hybrid

Engine Mounts Covered:

Elastomer

Hydraulic

Electro-hydraulic

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

