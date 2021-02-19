Global Wireless Connectivity Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Wireless Connectivity market is expected to grow from $17.15 billion in 2015 to reach $31.78 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 9.2%. Growing demand for Internet of Things (IoT) & cloud computing and growing market for Low-Power Wide-Area Networks (LPWA) Network are the major factors fueling the market growth. Furthermore, increasing usage of smart phones & other wireless connectivity devices are driving to adopt wireless connectivity technologies. On the other hand, paucity of standardized communication standards and security concerns are the constraints limiting the market growth.

By application, wearable devices segment commanding the Wireless Connectivity market with the biggest market share and is expected to grow with a high CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is driven by rapid development of IoT, growing utilization of activity trackers and smart watches. North America is projected to be the leading market in terms of market size, during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period. The growth is accounted for booming semiconductors and electronics industry and several government initiatives by countries, such as India, Japan, and China.

Some of the key players in global wireless connectivity market include Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Stmicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Inc., Atmel Corporation, Mediatek Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Enocean GmbH, and Nexcom International Co., Ltd.

Connectivity Technologies Covered:

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Smart

ZigBee

Wireless Highway Addressable Remote Transducer Protocol (WHART)

Cellular Technologies

Fourth-Generation (4G)/Long-Term Evolution (LTE)

Third-Generation (3G)

Other Technologies

Applications Covered:

Healthcare

Industrial

Agriculture

Telecommunication

o Repeater

o Modem

o Router

Building Automation

o Daylight Sensors

o IP Cameras

o Lighting Control Actuators

o Occupancy Sensors

o Smart Locks

o Smart Meters

o Smart Thermostats

o Smoke Detectors

Automotive & Transportation

o Acoustic

o Camera (Image Sensors)

o Inductive Loop

o Ir Detector

o Lidar

o Magnetic

o Radar

o Ultrasonic Sensors

Consumer Electronics

o Dishwasher

o Home Theatre Projectors

o Hybrid/DTT STBS

o IPTV STBS

o Laptops & Tablets

o Oven

o Refrigerator

o Set Top Boxes

o Smart TV

o Smartphone

o Washing Machine

o Next Generation Gaming Console

o 7th Generation

o 8th Generation

Wearable Devices

o Wrist-Wear

o Eyewear

o Footwear

o Neck Wear

o Body-Wear

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

