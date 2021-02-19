Global Air Freight & Cargo Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Air Freight & Cargo status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Air Freight & Cargo development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
CH Robinson Worldwide Inc
CEVA Logistics AG
Deutsche Bahn AG
Deutsche Post AG
DSV AS
Expeditors International of Washington Inc
FedEx Corp
Kuehne + Nagel International AG
Nippon Express Co Ltd
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Airfreight Shipments
Suite of Airfreight Products
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
Retail
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Air Freight & Cargo status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Air Freight & Cargo development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Air Freight & Cargo are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.