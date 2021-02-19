Global Dermal Fillers Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021-2023

The global dermal fillers market is expected grow at a fast pace owing to an increasing trend of using anti-ageing treatments, and demand for various devices for dermatology procedures in the market. Rising awareness about skin care and extensive demand for diagnostic and treatment services for skin diseases also influence the growth of the market.

Increasing number of cosmetic surgeries as well as lifestyle changes further accelerate the market growth. There is an increases in the number of facial injectable surgeries performed on women, as their demand is increasing from last few years, thus boosting the development of the market. Around 91% of facial injectable surgeries are performed on women across the globe. Additionally, availability of well qualified and highly skilled healthcare professional such as dermatologist and surgeons increase the demand for dermal fillers and other dermatology devices and appliances in the market.

Technological advancement further determines the development of dermal fillers market as the key players are now engaged in product differentiation strategy, which is important to sustain the company`s growth and strength its geographical presence.

Key Players in The Dermal Fillers Market:

ALLERGAN (Republic of Ireland), Dr. Korman Laboratories (Israel), GALDERMA (Switzerland), Integra Lifesciences (US), Merz Pharma (Germany), Sinclair Pharma (UK), and Teoxane laboratories (Switzerland). The major players focus on the development of products useful for particular segment such as nutritional products for adults, children and geriatric population. The major players focus on the development of products useful for particular segment such as nutritional products for adults, children and geriatric population.

Key Developments:

Strategic approaches adopted help the major players in the market to sustain their growth and develop their business in various geographical areas across the globe. Agreements and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and new product launches are various strategies followed by the key players. This help the companies to reach untapped markets in developing nations of the worlds, thus reducing the supply demand gap.

ALLERGAN:

Allergan has a wind range of products which provides efficient treatment for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women’s health, urology and anti-infective therapeutic categories

June 2017: Allergan announces launch of artificial tear refresh optive mega-3.

June, 2017: Allergan announced the acquisition of Keller Medical, adding Keller Funnel to co’s leading plastic surgery portfolio.

March 2017: Allergan and Editas Medicine enter into strategic research and development alliance. This alliance is to discover and develop Crispr Genome editing medicines for eye diseases.

Galderma:

Galderma is a global leader in dermatology and has strategic partnerships with brands like Soolantra, Tri-Luma, Loceryl, BenzacEpiduo, Oracea, Differin, Mirvaso, Cetaphil, Excipial, Daylong, Restylane, Emervel and many other brands. The company focus on the production of innovative solutions in the field of dermatology for the treatment of various skin diseases such as acne, rosacea, psoriasis, steroid-responsive dermatoses, onychomycosis, pigmentary disorders, skin cancer and other various fields in skin care.

January 2017: Galderma launched two new dermal fillers. In December, Galderma received FDA approval for a pair of next-generation hyaluronic acid (HA) dermal fillers: Restylane Refyne and Restylane Defyne.

January 2017: Galderma announces approval of Azzalure in Europe for treatment of lateral canthal lines in adults. Azzalure, a product in-licensed from Ipsen, received positive opinion from the French regulatory authority, ANSM, for treatment of lateral canthal lines (crow’s feet), either alone or in combination with treatment of glabellar lines.

July 2016: Chugai and Galderma Announce Global License Agreement for Nemolizumab (CIM331), Novel Biologic for Skin Diseases. The primary aim of this agreement is to improve atopic dermatitis by breaking the itch-scratch cycle which has great expectation for nemolizumab.

January 2016: Maruho and Galderma to Join Forces in a Strategic Alliance in Japan. One of the major reasons of this strategic alliance is that galderma will permit maruho to additionally promote their products in japan in the field of dermatology.

Integra Lifesciences:

February 2017: Integra Lifesciences plans to acquire Codman neurosurgery business from Johnson & Johnson.

February 2016: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp announces Service Alliance Agreement with PREZIO Health. By this Integra life science will have an authorized service provider for surgical devices and instruments.

May 2015: Integra Lifesciences completes acquisition of TEI Biosciences and TEI Medical. This acquisition Integra will expand their biomedical product profile with collagen based products strengthening the product portfolio of Integra Life Science.

