Global Mucormycosis market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Mucormycosis market size research report: by diagnosis (Rhizopus, Rhizomucor, Cunninghamella, Apophysomyces, Saksenaea, Lichtheimia, Mucor), by diagnosis (CT, MRI, tissue biopsy), by treatment (surgery, antifungal), by end user – Global forecast till 2023

Market Scenario:

Intended Audience:

Mucormycosis Drug Suppliers

Mucormycosis Drug Manufacturers

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Medical Research Laboratories

Academic Medical Institutes and Universities

Segmentation:

The mucormycosis is segmented on the basis of species, diagnosis, treatment, and end-users.

On the basis of the species, the market is segmented into Rhizopus, Rhizomucor, Cunninghamella, Apophysomyces, Saksenaea, Lichtheimia (formerly Absidia), and Mucor, and others

On the basis of the diagnosis, the market is segmented into Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), tissue biopsy, and others.

On the basis of the treatment, the market is segmented into surgery, antifungal drugs, amphotericin B therapy, and others. The antifungal drugs is further categorized into posaconazole, isavuconazole, voriconazole, fluconazole, and flucytosine, and others.

On the basis of the end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, medical institutes, research organization, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global Mucormycosis market size consists of countries namely the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas dominate the global Mucormycosis market size owing to a well-developed healthcare sector and huge patient population for mucormycosis. Many antifungal drugs have lost their patients during the last few years such as Terbinafine products like Lamisil lost their patient in 2017. As there is limited oral preparation in the market, development and licensing of new drugs in the market is the huge opportunity for the development of the market during the forecasted period.

Europe is the second largest market for the global mucormycosis owing to the advancements in the technology of the surgical devices along with the rising occurrence of fungal infections among the patients. The European government introduced incentives to help simplify the improvement of anti-infective drugs and dropping the risk and cost of manufacturers. Some other factors driving the market include the growing percentage of diabetes mellitus population mainly in the developed countries of Europe. The average diabetes prevalence rate in Europe is 8.6% of the adult population.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for antifungal treatment due to increasing prevalence of HIV, and huge untapped growth opportunities for the development of the market. Every year, approximately 7.1% of the Korean population receives treatment for fungal diseases. Therefore, further research is needed to understand and monitor the prevalence of mycoses to establish management policies to reduce the burden of fungal diseases.

Key Players:

Some of key the players in the global Mucormycosis market size are Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Biocon Limited (India), Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited (India), Novartis AG (Switerzland), F. Hoffman La Roche (Switerzland), Merck Sharp and Dohme (U.S.), Mylan Labs (U.S.), Bristol Myers Squibb (U.S.), Bayer AG (Germany), Lonza Group (Switerzland), Sanofi (France), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Gilead Sciences (U.S.), and others

