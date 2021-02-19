Global UAV Drones Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global UAV Drones market is estimated at $5.93 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $22.15 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 20.7% from 2015 to 2022. Increasing demand in military applications to fight against terrorism and rising demand for actionable intelligence are the major factors propelling the market growth. Whereas privacy concerns owing to stringent government regulations and lack of professional pilots are the factors hampering the market growth. Controlling accidents of the drones is the major challenge factor for the market.

In commercial application, media and entertainment holds the largest share in market owing to its usage by professionals in capturing images and videos in the areas where they can’t reach. Agricultural application is expected to move at faster phase during forecast period. Whereas in military drones, border security segment accounted for the largest share owing to usage of drones in guarding borders and for combat missions. Spying segment is anticipated to have the lucrative share during forecast period. North America dominated the global market for UAV Drones in 2015. North America has used UAV drones in wars against terrorism and in atmospheric research for collection of samples that has made this region to hold largest market share. Asia Pacific will experience the fastest growth in the coming few years.

Some of the key players in the market include The Boeing Company, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Precisionhawk, BAE Systems PLC, Northrop Grumman Corp., Elbit Systems Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Aerovironment, Inc., Thales SA, 3DR, Flir Systems, Inc., DJI, Parrot SA, Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc., Leonardo Spa, Dronedeploy and General Dynamics Corporation.

Components Covered:

Sensor

o Proximity Sensors

o Position Sensors

o Motion Sensors

o Temperature Sensors

o Light Sensors

o Other Sensors

Camera System

o Lidar Camera

o Multispectral Camera

o High Resolution Camera

o Thermal Camera

Propulsion System

Navigation System

o Geographic Information System (GIS)

o Global Positioning System (GPS)

Battery

Other Components

Types Covered:

Military Drones

o Unmanned Combat Air Systems (UCAS)

o Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance (Male) UAVs

o Small Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems (Stuas)

o High Altitude Long Endurance (Hale) UAVs

Commercial Drones

o VTOL Drones

 Hybrid Drones

 Rotary Blade Drones

 Nano Drones

o Fixed-Wing Drones

Applications Covered:

Military Drones

o Border Security

o Spying

o Combat Operations

o Search and Rescue Operations

Commercial Drones

o Diy Drones (Do-It-Yourself)

o Precision Agriculture

o Inspection and Monitoring

 Public Infrastructure

 Oil and Gas

 Power Plants

o Media and Entertainment

o Education

o Law Enforcement

o Surveying and Mapping

o Retail

Subsystems Covered:

UAV Sub-Station Components

o Data Telemetry

o Antenna Tracking Systems

o Launch Systems

o Ground Control Stations & Simulators Training Centers

o Autopilot Navigation& Auto Landing Recovery

UAV Device Components

o UAV Engines

o Imaging Data Centres

o Airframes

o Detectors, Spectrometers, Spectrophotometers

o Sense And Avoid Systems

Payloads Covered:

Military Drones

o Above 600 Kg

o Up to 150 Kg

o Up to 600 Kg

Commercial Drones (Up to 25kg)

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

