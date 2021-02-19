Global VHF air-ground communication stations Market Insights, Overview, Analysis And Forecast 2026

Overview

The VHF air-ground communication stations market is projected to touch a valuation of USD 569.9 million by 2023, as per the findings of Market Research Future (MRFR). It can exhibit a CAGR of 15.46% over the forecast period (2018-2023). Its previous valuation was USD 253.2 million in 2017. This can be credited to the mushrooming of various airports built to handle mass volume of air passenger traffic.

The trend of wireless communication made popular in the telecommunication industry has found application in communication avionics. This can bridge any gaps between air traffic controllers and pilots. Ensuring the safety and efficiency of flights is likely to bolster the demand of the VHF air-ground communication stations market.

Technological developments encouraged by government federal agencies and breakthroughs by component manufacturers can bode well for the market growth. This can be useful in the back of rapid urbanization which can culminate in a mass inflow of passengers. Moreover, airlines expanding their fleet numbers to handle passenger volumes is likely to lead to rapid integration of this technology.

Segmentation:

By type, the desktop air-ground communication stations segment accounted for nearly 61% of the VHF air-ground communication systems market in 2017. It can reach a valuation of USD 349.5 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 14.78% over the forecast period. This can be credited to advantages of high operational efficiency, low communication signal interference, and low pilot workload. Contracts and agreements between manufacturers and government agencies are likely to propel segment growth. On the other hand, portable air-ground communication stations can experience an impressive CAGR of 16.47% over the forecast period. Its valuation will more than double to USD 247.4 million by 2023 from its previous worth of USD 115.4 million in 2018.

Among applications, air traffic control systems led in 2017 with 45.63% market share. Following them were civil aviation air-ground communication, military aviation communication, and ‘others’ with 24.25%, 20.11%, and 10.01% shares respectively. Among these, air traffic control systems can continue to be the leading application till 2023. The small antennas and the short wavelength of VHF band can push its valuation to USD 287.5 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 16.50% over the forecast period. The civil aviation air-ground communication application is the second-biggest application in the VHF air-ground communication stations market. It can touch a size of USD 142.9 million by 2023.

Regional Analysis:

Geographic analysis of the VHF air-ground communication stations market includes namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

North America accounted for 43.89% share of the VHF air-ground communication stations market in 2017, followed by Europe (24.97%), APAC (17.66%), South America (7.81%), and MEA (5.67%). The North America region can touch a valuation of USD 264.9 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 15.67% during the assessment period. Factors driving regional growth include presence of prominent manufacturers such as Rockwell and delivery of nearly 10,000 aircraft by 2035.

The APAC VHF air-ground communication stations market is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 17.50% over the forecast period to touch a size of USD 117.2 million by 2023. This can be attributed to the booming aviation sector in China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Adoption of next-generation communication technologies is projected to drive regional growth exponentially.

The Europe region can reach a size of nearly USD 142.9 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 14.64% during the assessment period. It can accrue a demand of 18 thousand units by 2023. Collaborations between airlines and aircraft operators can propel market growth.

Key Players:

Major market players listed in the VHF air-ground communication stations market report are Raytheon Company (U.S.), Spaceon (China), Becker Avionics (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Viasat Inc. (U.S.), Rockwell Collins (U.S.), Thales Group (France), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), Selex ES (U.S.), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), and others.

The competition is highly intense in nature with launch of new products driven by changes in application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) designs and advances in technologies. In addition, government support and agreements with airlines are strategies followed by major players.

