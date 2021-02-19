Global Traffic Managements Market Research Report 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Traffic Managements status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Traffic Managements development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

IBM Corporation

GE Transportation

Cisco Systems

Kapsch TrafficCom

Swarco

Siemens

TomTom

Thales Group

Cubic

Cellint Traffic Solution

Fujitsu

Q-Free

Imtech

Kyosan Electric

SICE

Iteris

Peek traffic

E-Hualu

China ITS (Holdings)

Enjoyor

Datang Telecom

Wantong Technology

Hisense TransTech

China Shipping Network Technology

Dahua Technology

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology

Baokang Electronic

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Integrated Urban Traffic Control System

Freeway Management System

Electronic Toll Collection (ETC)

Advanced Public Transportation System

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Info-mobility

Urban Traffic

Inter-Urban

Parking Management

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Traffic Managements status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Traffic Managements development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Traffic Managements are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

