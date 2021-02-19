Global Long QT Syndrome Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2023

Global Long QT Syndrome Market Research Report, Type (LQT1, LQT2, LQT3), Diagnosis (Tests, ECG, Genetic Testing), Treatment (Medications, Surgical Procedures), End Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs, Research Organizations) – Global Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

The market of Long QT syndrome (LQTS) is driven by factors like the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases & diabetes, and growing geriatric population. Moreover, rising per capita healthcare expenditure and increasing R&D expenses by the key players is fuelling the market growth over the forecast period. However, lack of awareness and stringent FDA approvals followed by the high cost of the surgical therapeutics pertaining to this disorder are restraining the market growth.

The global long QT syndrome market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.50% during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The global long QT syndrome market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end users. On the basis of the type, the market is segmented into long QT syndrome type 1, long QT syndrome type 2, long QT syndrome type 3, and others. On the basis of the diagnosis, the market is categorized into tests, electrocardiogram (ECG), genetic testing, and others.

On the basis of the treatment, the market is segmented into medication, surgical procedures, and others. On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic labs, research organizations, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the global long QT syndrome market. A well-developed healthcare sector, high per capita healthcare expenditures, increasing number of patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases and diabetes are the major drivers for long QT syndrome market in the Americas. Moreover, the presence of developed economies like the U.S. and Canada boosts the market growth within this region.

Europe holds the second largest market share. Availability of funds for research, huge patient population, and government support for research & development will drive the market. Regionally, Europe is divided into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western Europe leads the market within the Europe. However, Eastern Europe is estimated to be the fastest growing region.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market. Increasing prevalence of diabetes and growing geriatric population are the major driving factors for the market growth within the region. Moreover, the presence of developing healthcare sector and developing economies within the region are boosting the market growth.

The report for Global market by Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes past and estimated future market size with respect to value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides detail information about and strategies used by top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Key Players

The key players for the global long QT syndrome market are Invitae Corporation (U.S.), GeneDx. (U.S.), Asper Biogene (Estonia), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Canada), AstraZeneca (U.K), Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited (India), Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Cipla Inc. (India), Mylan N.V. (U.S.), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), and others..

