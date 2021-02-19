Global Vehicle Electrification Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2016-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Vehicle Electrification Market accounted for $19.2 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $52.1 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2015 to 2022. Rising demand for electric systems in vehicles, increasing demand for fuel efficient vehicles and increasing conventional fuels prices are some of the key factors fueling market growth. Moreover, tax exemptions and subsidies provided by governments, strict government norms on Carbon Monoxide (CO) emissions along with rising environmental awareness are supporting the growth of vehicle electrification market. However, high cost of electrification and electric systems, fail safe electronic and electrical components are some of the factors hindering the market.

By Degree of Hybridization, Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) segment is expected to dominate the overall Vehicle Electrification market in 2016 and is projected to sustain its growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to its capability in combining two different power sources such as diesel/petrol and electrical power. North America is the significant market for vehicle electrification due to the presence of stringent norms for emissions in countries such as U.S. and Canada. APAC is anticipated to grow at faster pace owing to its significant growth in automotive industry.

Some of the major players in the market are Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GMBH, Borgwarner Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Visteon Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, JTEKT Corporation, Continental AG, NSK Ltd., TRW Automotive Holdings Corp. and Mando Corporation.

Products Covered:

Electric Air-Conditioner Compressor

Electric Oil Pump

Electric Power Steering (EPS)

Electric Turbocharger

Electric Vacuum Pump

Electric Water Pump

Liquid Heater PTC

Start-Stop System

Thermoelectric Generator

Vehicle types Covered:

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

Passenger Cars

Two Wheelers

Mode of Product Sales Covered:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Degree of Hybridization Covered:

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) & Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) & Micro-Hybrid Vehicle

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

End Users Covered:

Defence & Military

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

