Global Biodegradable Packaging Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2015-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Biodegradable Packaging Market is accounted for $4.7 billion in 2015 and is growing at a CAGR of 17.2% to reach $14.3 billion by 2022. Huge population and favorable demographics are the major factors driving the market growth. The rising demand for conventional non biodegradable plastic packaging materials like PET proves to be one of the most crucial factors driving the market growth. The biodegradable packaging market is driven by fast growth of food packaging and beverage packaging industries especially in promising economies such as BRIC countries as well as the developed economies of Europe and North America.

ALSO READ – https://thedailychronicle.in/news/2845429/global-transportation-management-systems-tms-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021/

When compared to the plastics packaging market the biodegradable packaging market is poised to witness the highest growth. The food packaging and beverage packaging market is likely to play a vital role in driving the global biodegradable packaging market. Lack of government support particularly in the developed countries is expected to restrain the market growth.

ALSO READ – https://neighborwebsj.com/uncategorized/1812901/global-transportation-management-systems-tms-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021/

Some of the Key players in the market include Biopac, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Clearwater Paper Corporation, Mondi Group, BASF SE, Novamont S.P.A, Rocktenn, International Paper, Natureworks LLC, Mondi Group, Ranpak Corp, Stora Enso, Smurfit Kappa Group, GreenBlue, Amcor and Tetra Pak.

ALSO READ – https://farmingsector.co.uk/uncategorized/1119119/global-transportation-management-systems-tms-market-research-report-2021/

Materials Covered:

Plastics

o Starch-based plastics

o Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

o Polylactic acid (PLA)

o Cellulose

o Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB)

Paper

o Flexible Paper

o Boxboard

o Corrugated Board

o Kraft

Others

ALSO READ – https://pinstripeempireny.com/uncategorized/1150315/global-transportation-management-systems-tms-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021/

Applications Covered:

Personal & Home Care

Beverage Packaging

Food Packaging

Pharmaceuticals

ALSO READ – https://jumbonews.co.uk/uncategorised/1362686/global-transportation-management-systems-tms-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2021/

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

https://thedailychronicle.in/